Poll: Presidential candidate Drahoš gets more popular
Prague, May 28 (CTK) - Presidential candidate Jiri Drahos, former head of the Czech Academy of Sciences, is getting more popular among voters, however, incumbent President Milos Zeman remains the favourite, according to the Median agency's opinion poll released by the website of the Czech Radio (CRo) on Sunday.
If the direct presidential election was held now, Zeman would win 35 percent of the vote, Drahos 24 percent and businessman Michal Horacek 20 percent.
In the previous poll conducted in April, Zeman won 37 percent, Horacek 20 percent and Drahos 17 percent.
The pollsters said mainly older people moved away from Zeman.
The poll also asked people about their stances on the recent government crisis, in which Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) demanded the dismissal of Finance Minister Andrej Babis (ANO). Zeman first backed Babis and refused to dismiss him, but he finally did so on May 24.
Half of the people said there were not happy that Sobotka remained prime minister. Half of the people do not like that Babis had to leave the government. University graduates mostly agree with Babis's dismissal, while elderly people tend to disagree with it.
The poll was conducted on more than 1,000 people on May 25-26.
