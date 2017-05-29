TransportMin wants to introduce single fares as of December 2019
The Czech Ministry of Transport wants to introduce as of December 2019 single fares that will be recognized by all participating transporters. Initially the national tariff should apply to long-distance trains ordered by the ministry, regional trains ordered by regions and, if transporters are interested, also commercially operated trains. In the future the ministry envisions that it could apply to all transport vehicles in integrated transport systems. The ministry will create through subordinated organization CENDIS an open information system and the necessary hardware and will select a system operator.
