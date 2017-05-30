ANO would win elections, KDU-ČSL and STAN would fail, poll suggests
Prague, May 29 (CTK) - The government ANO movement would win a general election with 28.5 percent now, followed by the Social Democrats (CSSD) with 17 percent, while both parties lost supporters after a recent government crisis, according to an election model of the Focus agency released on Monday.
The coalition of the junior government Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) and Mayors and Independents (STAN), which needs at least 10 percent of the vote, would not get to the Chamber of Deputies because it would only be supported by 7.4 percent of people, Focus found out.
Three other parties would enter the Chamber of Deputies. The Communists (KSCM) would be supported by 14 percent of voters, followed by the rightist opposition Civic Democrats (ODS) with 10.8 percent and the opposition conservative TOP 09 with 9.8 percent.
The opposition Party for Direct Democracy (SPD) and the exta-parliamentary Pirates and Greens would not cross the 5 percent parliamentary barrier.
Some 49 percent of the polled would go to the polls.
The poll was conducted on May 11-24 on 1013 people. The election model is based on the replies of the 407 participants who said they would go to the polls and knew which party to cast their vote for.
The KDU-CSL and STAN confirmed that they will form an election coalition at the former party's weekend election congress.
The congress assigned the party leadership to strive for a change to the election legislation that would lower the parliamentary barrier for coalitions.
According to the proposal, coalitions of two parties would need at least 7 percent of the vote to enter the Chamber of Deputies, coalitions of three and more parties 9 percent.
Now, a coalition of two parties needs 10 percent, three parties need 15 percent and more parties 20 percent.
The delegates also called for a change to the way of translating votes into mandates to bring it closer to the purely proportional system.
According to a recently released CVVM poll, ANO would win a general election with 33 percent of the vote, followed by the CSSD with 14 percent and the ODS with 13 percent.
The model does not include the coalition of the KDU-CSL and STAN.
According to a Median poll, ANO would be supported by 26 percent and the CSSD by 14 percent.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
