CEEC and KPMG: Demand for retail properties to exceed supply
The demand for residential and retail properties in all regions of the Czech Republic will exceed supply significantly, and the difference will be more significant by shopping centres. The situation with office space in Prague will be the opposite, as supply will grow 11.1%, twice more than demand. In regions outside Prague, supply will cover half of demand. Industrial development in 2017 and 2018 will focus primarily on regions outside Prague, but it will not be able to meet the current demand, either. This stems from the Developers Study for Q1 2017 and Q2 2017, processed by CEEC Research in cooperation with KPMG Czech Republic.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.