Former Czech intelligence chief writes on how to survive attacks
Prague, May 29 (CTK) - Former Czech military intelligence chief Andor Sandor gives advice to people about how to survive a terrorist attack or blackout and how to avoid risks on the Internet and during trips abroad in his latest book that he presented on Monday.
The danger of a terrorist attack in the Czech Republic is much lower than the danger of being involved in road accidents, in which some 25,000 people annually die in the EU countries. However, it is not the question if, but when and where a terrorist attack occurs in the Czech Republic, Sandor writes.
He said during Monday's presentation that he wrote his book since he had a feeling that such a book was needed on the Czech market.
People do not know how they should behave in emergency situations, he added.
Though Islamic State (IS) and the Al-Qaeda terrorist network committed a number of brutal attacks in the past few years, their number was not as high as of those committed by the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and the Basque ETA, Sandor said.
"Before 1989 (collapse of the communist regime), the number of attacks in Europe was much higher, but they were not so drastic and their media coverage was considerably weaker," Sandor writes in his book.
He also warns against inciting hatred of Muslims in the Czech Republic whose community is not radicalised though it is not fully trouble-free. A rising tension might paradoxically lead to some attacks, he added.
Despite that, Sandor is of the view that a terrorist attack will occur in the Czech Republic sooner or later. "We only do not know when, where and how," he said.
In his book, he explains to people what to do in the case of an explosion in a building and during bomb or shooting attacks in public space.
At the press conference, he mentioned the story of his colleague from the intelligence sector who experienced the bomb attack at the Brussels airport last year. Thanks to his training, he lay down on the floor immediately after the first blast. A man next to him, who expressed surprise at this behaviour and kept standing, was killed by the second explosion, Sandor added.
He also said hostages should avoid an eye contact with the kidnapper and witnesses of an attack should not release any information on social networks.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.