Roma festival to introduce music, writers, archive
Prague, May 29 (CTK) - This year's Khamoro ("Little Sun"), the biggest festival of Romany culture which started on Sunday and will last until Saturday, will present Romany literature with the participation of writers from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Germany, spokeswoman Sona Kalejova told CTK on Monday.
The festival will also unveil the project RomArchive that is to create a system tracking down of Romany history and arts.
The RomArchive is to store the music, literature, graphic arts and photographs by Romanies.
There is no institution devoted to the Romany archive on the European level, Kalejova said.
"This is why Khamoro will address the institutions and organisations in charge of archives working in the sphere of culture in the Czech Republic," Kalejova said.
Khamoro unveils Romany culture and arts in the broadest possible scope. It started by a musical evening in Prague on Sunday and it continues with a several-day show of Romany literature Gavoro ("Village").
It wants to highlight Romany authors.
"If Romanies excel in anything, it is their playing musical instruments, singing and dancing. It is not common to associate them with written literature," organisers said.
"This year's Khamoro would like to convince its followers that they should abandon this stereotype," they added.
On Friday noon, there will be the usual march through the centre of Prague.
Three exhibitions are held within the festival. The biggest will show the current art of Romanies and Sinti in Europe between June 2 and 30.
On Saturday evening, the festival will culminate with a gala concert.
