Skanska completes acquisition of lots in Prague-Holešovice

CIA News |
30 May 2017

Skanska Property Czech Republic has completed the acquisition of additional lots in Prague-Holešovice, where the developer plans to build the Port7 administrative centre. The project, located close to Vltava river, will be sized 48,000 m2. In addition to office space, it will offer also shops, a restaurant, nursery school and short-term rental accommodation. Port7 will include also multi-purpose playgrounds and services, which tenants and locals will be able to order via a mobile application. Building work is scheduled to commence in 2019.