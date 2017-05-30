Skanska completes acquisition of lots in Prague-Holešovice
Skanska Property Czech Republic has completed the acquisition of additional lots in Prague-Holešovice, where the developer plans to build the Port7 administrative centre. The project, located close to Vltava river, will be sized 48,000 m2. In addition to office space, it will offer also shops, a restaurant, nursery school and short-term rental accommodation. Port7 will include also multi-purpose playgrounds and services, which tenants and locals will be able to order via a mobile application. Building work is scheduled to commence in 2019.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.