Some South Moravia representatives shun meeting with Zeman
Brno, May 29 (CTK) - A part of South Moravia regional assembly members did not welcome President Milos Zeman on his visit to the regional body where he started a three-day tour of the region on Monday, saying they do not agree with his behaviour.
Zeman was shunned by representatives of the TOP 09-Live Brno ruling coalition, the opposition Greens and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), with the exception of former governor Stanislav Juranek.
Zeman was welcomed by incumbent regional governor Bohumil Simek (ANO).
The absent politicians said Zeman should better deal with the government crisis and not campaign before the direct presidential election in early 2018, when he will be seeking re-election.
They criticised his disrespect for the constitution in connection with the recent government crisis, caused by his reluctance to dismiss finance minister Andrej Babis (ANO), which he eventally did last week. They also cited vulgar words Zeman uses in the media and child porn in his computer and others.
Zeman was met by representatives of ANO, the Social Democrats (CSSD), Mayors for South Moravia, the Communists (KSCM) and the Party of Direct Democracy-Party of Citizens' Rights (SPD-SPO), which is a coalition of Tomio Okamura's anti-immigrant party and a grouping of Zeman's supporters.
Several Brno inhabitants protested against Zeman's visit outside the Brno regional office.
This is Zeman's fourth visit to South Moravia since he was elected in early 2013.
