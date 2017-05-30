Tuesday, 30 May 2017

VZP paid CZK 1.9bn for disseminated sclerosis treatment

CIA News |
30 May 2017

Insurer VZP paid almost CZK 1.9bn for the treatment of patients with disseminated sclerosis in 2016. The diagnosis was reported by doctors in 15,484 patients. The no. of patients grew 3.82% y/y and costs grew 18.95%. In 2016 VZP paid almost CZK 122,000 per patient with disseminated sclerosis. Biotherapy costs averaged more than CZK 254,000 per patient.