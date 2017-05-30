Zeman: Green activists should live in reserve without utilities
Brno, May 29 (CTK) - Environmental activists should live in a reserve without electricity, sewerage and water piping, Czech President Milos Zeman, known for his quips and hyperboles, said in Brno where he started his three-day visit to the South Moravia Region on Monday.
He made the statement in reaction to the question of whether driving licences should be taken away from activists blocking road constructions, which was addressed to him by a local politician, Lubomir Spanel (Freedom and Direct Democracy - Party of Citizens' Rights, SPD-SPO).
Zeman said taking away driving licences was a moderate solution, while he would prefer the more cruel alternative of setting up a reserve for the green activists.
"The reserve would be formed by wilderness without electric power, sewerage and running water. If they wanted to make fire, they would have to chop down a tree. We would organise trips to the reserve to see how these people, who made life hard for all the common people here in Brno, behaved," Zeman said.
He said environmental activists use blackmail. They threaten to file complaints against construction project unless they receive a donation, he added.
Zeman said the Children of the Earth headed by Miroslav Patrik proved this. The construction of 15 kilometres of the D8 motorway in the Usti Region lasted about 20 years because this environmental group filed 26 complaints about the project, he said.
