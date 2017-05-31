ČEPS' profit up to CZK 948m in Q1 2017
Grid operator ČEPS reported pretax profit of CZK 948m for Q1 2017, up CZK 235m y/y. Electricity transmission totalled 16,933 GWh. Two PST transformers, regulating energy flows from East Germany, brought savings totalling tens of millions of korunas. ČEPS plans to launch the remaining two PST transformers before the end of June 2017. As ČIANEWS has previously informed, the building project’s total investment costs will not exceed CZK 2bn. The company is also finalizing the construction of a new 420 kV substation in Vernéřov, based on an application from energy distribution company ČEZ Distribuce.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.