Wednesday, 31 May 2017

Coface: Czech GDP will grow 2.7% in 2017

CIA News |
31 May 2017

The GDP growth rate in the Czech Republic will reach 2.7% in 2016, risk insurer Coface Czech’s Country Manager Pavel Schweiner has estimated at the Country Risk Conference, organised by Coface in Prague. The insurer then anticipates acceleration to 2.8% in 2018. Other economies in the CEE region are also expected to growth 2-3% in 2017. Strongest growth is predicted in Romania – 4.5%. CEE economies could be threatened in the future by low labour productivity, lack of skilled workers and robotisation and automation.