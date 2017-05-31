Coface: Czech GDP will grow 2.7% in 2017
The GDP growth rate in the Czech Republic will reach 2.7% in 2016, risk insurer Coface Czech’s Country Manager Pavel Schweiner has estimated at the Country Risk Conference, organised by Coface in Prague. The insurer then anticipates acceleration to 2.8% in 2018. Other economies in the CEE region are also expected to growth 2-3% in 2017. Strongest growth is predicted in Romania – 4.5%. CEE economies could be threatened in the future by low labour productivity, lack of skilled workers and robotisation and automation.
