Czech NGO to spend million crowns on aid to Sri Lankan floods
Prague, May 30 (CTK) - The Czech NGO People in Need has set aside one million crowns on aid to Sri Lanka hit by disastrous floods that will be used for the rehabilitation of the flooded areas and renewal of sources of drinking water and small infrastructure, organiser Michaela Kupkova told journalists on Tuesday.
Some half a million people live in the flooded areas, Kupkova said.
"At first, we would like to focus the help on removing the impact of the floods, which means to provide the necessary instruments, material and financial help to eliminate the mud," she added.
"It is vital that everything should proceed as fast as possible and to prevent the spread of diseases," Kupkova said.
"In a later stage, we would like to deal with renewal," she added.
The floods and subsequent landslides have claimed 183 lives, while another 100 people are missing. Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the area in question.
The People in Need has its permanent office with three employees in Colombo. It has been working in Sri Lanka since 2005.
Along with humanitarian aid, the People in Need focuses on development projects in the sphere of food sources, agriculture and education.
The money on the urgent help will be spent from the humanitarian fund of the Club of Friends of the People in Need.
