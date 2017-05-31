Number of deaths falling in Czech Republic
Prague, May 30 (CTK) - A total of 107,750 people (54,880 men plus 52,870 women) died in the Czech Republic last year, which was 3,423 fewer than a year ago, according to the data of the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), released by its spokeswoman Petra Bacova on Tuesday.
Most Czechs died at the age of 85, the CSU said.
Most deaths were recorded in the Moravia-Silesia Region, the least number in the Karlovy Vary Region, it added.
In the Moravia-Silesia Region, there were 13,133 deaths, followed by Central Bohemia with 12,695.
In the Karlovy Vary Region (north Bohemia), the number of deaths reached 3,167, CSU chairwoman Iva Ritschelova said.
"The Moravia-Silesia Region has been leading the statistics since 2004. Due to its low population number, the Karlovy Vary Region also has the lowest number of deaths," Iva Ritschelova said.
In addition, the rising life expectancy was confirmed last year, too. Between 2006 and 2016, the life expectancy rose by 2.8 years for men and by 2.4 years for women.
Last year, it reached 76.2 and 82.1 years for the two sexes.
The residents of Prague have the longest life expectancy at birth. It was 78.0 years and 82.7 years for boys and girls born between 2015 and 2016, respectively.
"Interestingly, men's life expectancy in Prague is about one year higher than that in other regions. There is no such a difference among regions among women," Michaela Nemeckova, from the CSU demographic statistics department, said.
