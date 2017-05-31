Poll: Over 70% of Czechs agree with NATO membership
Prgaue, May 30 (CTK) - Seventy-one percent of Czechs agree with NATO membership, which is 5 percentage points fewer than in 2015, and two thirds of people trust the Alliance's capabilities to ensure the country's outer security, according to a STEM poll released on Tuesday.
NATO has been permanently supported by Czechs. In 2001 it reached 70 percent and it has kept on the level in the following years, with the exception of 2009.
The Czech EU presidency in the first half of the year reinforced pro-European stances and indirectly the relationship to NATO. Support rose to 76 percent in the year.
The same level was reached in 2015, which STEM ascribes to the security tension and migrant wave.
"The latest poll shows a return to long-time average levels," STEM said.
NATO membership is supported more frequently by young and more educated people, but supporters also predominate among people over 60 and people with elementary education. This applies across political parties, with the exception of the Communists' (KSCM) supporters. The negative stance slightly predominates among them.
Sixty-four Czechs believe that NATO is capable of ensuring the country's external security, which is 10 percentage points more compared to the situation two years ago.
"The year 2015 is an exception. Trust in NATO and its ability to protect us largely decreased compared to previous polls," STEM said adding that the stance of the public was also influenced by the migrant crisis.
The poll was conducted on 1033 people on April 6-14.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.