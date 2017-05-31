Robert Bosch plans to hire 650 workers until 2019
České Budějovice-based firm Robert Bosch plans to hire 650 workers until 2019, e.g. thanks to cooperation with technical universities. The spokesperson for Robert Bosch, Pavel Roman, has confirmed to ČIANEWS that the plan has currently 4,000 employees. Robert Bosch plans to raise its turnover by up to 5% in 2017. The turnover in 2016 totalled CZK 20.5bn, a double-digit increase on 2015.
