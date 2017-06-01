Thursday, 1 June 2017

ČSÚ: Unemployment in April drops 0.8 pp to 3.3%

CIA News |
1 June 2017

Seasonally adjusted employment rate of 15-64-year olds in the Czech Republic amounted to 73.5% in April 2017. It was 1.7 pp higher year-on-year. The employment rate of men totalled 80.8%, while women’s was 66.0%. General unemployment rate of 15-64-year olds was 3.3% and dropped 0.8 pp compared to April 2016. The rate of economic activity of 15-64-year olds grew 1.2 pp on the year to 76.1%. This information was provided by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).