ČSÚ: Unemployment in April drops 0.8 pp to 3.3%
Seasonally adjusted employment rate of 15-64-year olds in the Czech Republic amounted to 73.5% in April 2017. It was 1.7 pp higher year-on-year. The employment rate of men totalled 80.8%, while women’s was 66.0%. General unemployment rate of 15-64-year olds was 3.3% and dropped 0.8 pp compared to April 2016. The rate of economic activity of 15-64-year olds grew 1.2 pp on the year to 76.1%. This information was provided by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
