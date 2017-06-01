Cooperation between EU, Chinese zoos planned
Dolni Dobrejov, Central Bohemia, May 31 (CTK) - The European Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EAZA) wants to cooperate with the Beijing Zoo and other good Chinese zoological parks, Prague Zoo director Miroslav Bobek said on Wednesday.
He said this cooperation was discussed during a recent visit of EAZA top representatives to China, in which he took part, and it is to make possible animal exchanges between Europe and China.
Bobek said European zoos would tend to castrate male gorillas since they have too many of them, but this was a solution he did not like. "If they were in good conditions for example in Beijing, it would be perfect," he said about the male gorillas.
He also said the cooperation is to guarantee that the welfare of animals living in Chinese zoos would meet European standards.
The Prague Zoo plans to build a house for giant pandas and rare golden snub-nosed monkeys within a few years, Bobek said.
