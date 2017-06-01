DRFG real property value to reach CZK 3.5bn
In the area of real property, investment group DRFG is currently finalising three transactions that will be completed by the end of August 2017. After the completion, the value of DRFG’s real property portfolio will reach CZK 3.50bn and an area of 120,000 sq m. A PLUS is working on the portfolio of architectural projects. It has recently updated its software equipment and switched to 3D and BIM projecting methods. Its customers include CPI and White Star Real Estate.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.