Thursday, 1 June 2017

DRFG real property value to reach CZK 3.5bn

CIA News |
1 June 2017

In the area of real property, investment group DRFG is currently finalising three transactions that will be completed by the end of August 2017. After the completion, the value of DRFG’s real property portfolio will reach CZK 3.50bn and an area of 120,000 sq m. A PLUS is working on the portfolio of architectural projects. It has recently updated its software equipment and switched to 3D and BIM projecting methods. Its customers include CPI and White Star Real Estate.