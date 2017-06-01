FinMin wants to launch EET receipt lottery in November
Prague, May 31 (CTK) - Czech Finance Minister Ivan Pilny (ANO) wants to launch a receipt lottery in order increase the effectiveness of the sales electronic registration (EET) on November 1, he said during a government meeting on Wednesday, adding that he hopes this will bring savings on the side of checks.
Pilny said he supposes the savings the lottery will generate could exceed the operation costs that will reach 12.4 billion crowns without VAT.
"It will depend on what attitude citizens take to it," Pilny said adding that the project's promotion will be important.
"The involvement of the broad public will reinforce the self-checking mechanism since the public will be motivated to require receipts with the fiscal identificator from the seller. Entering the receipt in the lottery will create another database of the receipts issued, which will serve the financial and customs administration for analytical purposes," Vitezslav Hruska, from the Apogeo consulting firm, said.
Wincor Nixdorf firm won the tender for the lottery operator. It will provide the registration of lottery participants, registration and acceptance of the receipts, drawing lots and the payment of prizes, and customer support.
The recepts lottery was introduced previously by Croatia, Slovakia and Slovenia.
EET was launched for hotels and restaurants on December 1 last. The government supposes that it will reduce tax evasion and improve the business environment.
The rightist opposition says it will liquidate many small tradespeople.
In March, retail and wholesale firms joined EET. Further business branches will follow next year.
