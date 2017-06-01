Hospital nurses' pay to be raised by CZK 2,000 in July
Prague, May 31 (CTK) - Czech hospital nurses working in shifts will have their pay raised by 2000 crowns gross a month as from July, Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik said after a government meeting on Wednesday.
"Nurses who work in bed facilities independently, which means not under supervision, in a three-shift or in continuous operation, will have their pay raised by 2000 crowns gross a month (as from July)," Ludvik said.
Ludvik said this will apply to nurses in state, regional, private as well as church hospitals.
Czech hospitals have been battling a lack of staff. Some wards have had to restrict or close their operation.
According to documents Ludvik submitted to the government, the nurses must use more and more complicated equipment and observe more demanding procedures, and they also substitute for the lacking staff.
Ludvik said 600 million crowns will be provided from the state budget and the ministry will provide another 400 million crowns for private hospitals from its reserves.
He said the measure will require about two billion crowns annually.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.