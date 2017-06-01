Ministers clash over leak of information on migration
Prague, May 31 (CTK) - Interior Minister Milan Chovanec (Social Democrats, CSSD) is guilty of a leak of classified information, Justice Minister Robert Pelikan (ANO) told journalists on Wednesday, reacting to Chovanec having told the daily Pravo that the Czech Republic will not accept any migrants within the EU redistribution quotas.
Chovanec has dismissed the allegation, calling it a part of the election campaign.
An election to the Chamber of Deputies will be held on October 20-21.
Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (CSSD) said Chovanec did not attend the relevant EU talks.
"I think that we should not make such accusations, particularly in a situation where Minister Chovanec did not personally attend the previous negotiations. He was represented by a deputy of his," Sobotka said.
He said the numbers of accepted migrants were not secret.
"I believe that there is nothing secret about the Czech Republic's stance either. We were outvoted when mandatory quotas were discussed," Sobotka said.
Chovanec said the government would deal with a report on the redistribution of migrants in the EU.
He said he did not presume any acceptance of migrants because the system of their distribution was wrongly set.
Chovanec said security risks could not be ruled out in the case of the newcomers.
The government should insist on its negative attitude to the acceptance of migrants even if the Czech Republic were threatened by financial sanctions by the EU, he added.
Pelikan protested against Chovanec's statement on Twitter.
"This was discussed in a confidential regime, due to which, first, Chovanec is telling lies and I cannot say how it really is. Second, he may have committed a criminal act under Article 317," he added.
Article 317 of the Criminal Code sets a punishment for endangering classified information.
"My view of the acceptance of refugees has been the same for a number of years and I present it several times a month," Chovanec replied on the Facebook.
"I certainly do not feel ashamed of it and I will not keep it secret!" he added.
He dismissed the notion that he had disclosed any classified information.
Chovanec said Pelikan was an advocate of the acceptance of migrants.
"Since Pelikan is luckily unable to gain the required majority for his welcoming plans, he at least attacks me in a boyish manner, taking his revenge on me," he added.
