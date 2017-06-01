Salaries in social services to rise by 23% in July
Prague, May 31 (CTK) - The salaries of Czech social workers will rise by 23 percent as from July, and those of culture employees and the non-teaching staff in the sphere of education by 9.4 percent, according to a directive the government approved on Wednesday, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has tweeted.
The government also decided to provide subsidies worth 1.1 billion crowns in total to regions and care providers for the rise.
Trade unions and care providers have complained for a long time that social services lack thousands of people to look after seniors and the disabled, which may restrict the services provided.
According to an information system on the average pay, social care providers earned an average of 19,058 crowns including all bonuses last year.
The average gross monthly pay was 29,061 crowns in 2016.
Finance Minister Ivan Pilny (ANO) said before the government meeting on Wednesday he agrees with the pay rise under two conditions.
He requires the Labour and Social Affairs Ministry to find as much money for the growth as possible and that this be the last demand for money to raise the pay from this year's budget.
