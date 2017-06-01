Thursday, 1 June 2017

Teplárna Otrokovice to invest CZK 600m in greening project

CIA News |
Teplárna Otrokovice (TO) will invest about CZK 400m in the greening of two coal-fired boilers. In addition to the measures aimed at NOx reduction, the greening project will also concern intensified desulphurisation. This information was provided to ČIANEWS by TO spokeswoman Jana Burešová who added that the company was currently choosing a supplier. The first boiler is expected to be greened in 2018 and the other one in 2019. The third boiler will be fully replaced by a gas-fired boiler by the end of 2019. Teplárna Otrokovice is currently preparing documentation for a tender procedure. The investment is estimated at CZK 200m.