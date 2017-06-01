Teplárna Otrokovice to invest CZK 600m in greening project
Teplárna Otrokovice (TO) will invest about CZK 400m in the greening of two coal-fired boilers. In addition to the measures aimed at NOx reduction, the greening project will also concern intensified desulphurisation. This information was provided to ČIANEWS by TO spokeswoman Jana Burešová who added that the company was currently choosing a supplier. The first boiler is expected to be greened in 2018 and the other one in 2019. The third boiler will be fully replaced by a gas-fired boiler by the end of 2019. Teplárna Otrokovice is currently preparing documentation for a tender procedure. The investment is estimated at CZK 200m.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.