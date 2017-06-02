Education minister not to withdraw resignation
Prague, June 1 (CTK) - Czech Education Katerina Valachova (Social Democrats, CSSD) told journalists on Thursday that she would not change her mind and would resign as announced before.
Valachova said she wanted to discuss the budget of the education sphere with Finance Minister Ivan Pilny (ANO) before her dismissal, which she expected to be made by President Milos Zeman within ten days after he returns from his planned foreign visit.
Zeman will visit Vietnam and Kazakhstan on June 5-10.
The Presidential Office received Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka's proposal to dismiss her as of May 31 last Friday.
Zeman then repeated his opinion that it is wrong to change ministers a few months before elections.
A general election will be held on October 20-21.
Sobotka said the change should be fast. Valachova is to be replaced by Deputy Education Minister Stanislav Stech. Earlier on Thursday, she met Sobotka.
"I considered it necessary to assure him that I did not withdraw my resignation and that it is still valid," Valachova said.
She said she had tendered her resignation at the "troubled time" of a government crisis and police investigation at the Education Ministry.
Valachova stepped down over a scandal with sports subsidies of her deputy Simona Kratochvilova, who was forced to leave her post.
Kratochvilova and Miroslav Pelta, Czech Football Association (FACR) head, have been accused of abuse of subsidies for sport.
On Wednesday, the Senate did not approve the new teachers' career order that is to change their remuneration.
It was sent back to the Chamber of Deputies. Valachova said she would like the lower house to pass it.
The Chamber of Deputies may start debating the legislation at the session which will start on June 27.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.