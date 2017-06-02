Friday, 2 June 2017

IMD: ČR down to 28th position in competitiveness

CIA News |
2 June 2017

Czech Republic dropped one position in the competitiveness chart compiled by Swiss IMD institute and ranked 28th. The study covers totally 63 countries. Czech Republic has defended its relative leading position among new EU member countries and all rated economies in Central and Eastern Europe. According to IMD, Czech Republic is attractive thanks to qualified labour force, cost competitiveness, and, despite moderate deterioration, also relatively reliable infrastructure. Factors reducing Czech Republic’s competitiveness include tax policy and current situation on labour market.