IMD: ČR down to 28th position in competitiveness
Czech Republic dropped one position in the competitiveness chart compiled by Swiss IMD institute and ranked 28th. The study covers totally 63 countries. Czech Republic has defended its relative leading position among new EU member countries and all rated economies in Central and Eastern Europe. According to IMD, Czech Republic is attractive thanks to qualified labour force, cost competitiveness, and, despite moderate deterioration, also relatively reliable infrastructure. Factors reducing Czech Republic’s competitiveness include tax policy and current situation on labour market.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #24 Monday May 29th (City Center)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #24 (29.05.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.