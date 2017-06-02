Karel Gott has first big concert after serious illness
Prague, June 1 (CTK) - The most popular Czech singer Karel Gott had his first concert before a large audience after his serious health problems in Prague's Hybernia Theatre on Wednesday night.
He mostly sang his old hits for the excited listeners.
Gott will be supported by five other Czech singers - Eva Pilarova, Ilona Csakova, Dasha, Vojtech Dyk and Petr Kolar. The 850 tickets for the performance, called Karel Gott still aLIVE, were sold out in half a hour.
Gott told journalists before the concert that he would sing at the Topfest festival in the Slovak town of Piestany on July 1.
In 2014, he took part in a similar giant event, Rock for People in Hradec Kralove, east Bohemia, a summer festival with an audience of more than 20,000 people.
In late 2015, Gott was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma and he had to undergo oncological treatment. Last October, he returned to the stage, singing in a small club in Prague.
His spokeswoman Aneta Stolzova said the dates of Gott's planned concerts would be released on his Facebook profile.
Gott is the winner of 41 Golden or Czech Nightingale awards for the best pop singer. He is also popular abroad, especially in Germany - earlier this week, the members of the German rock band Rammstein met him before their Prague concert.
The Czech branch of the Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) announced last week that Gott's 40 slaviku was the 2016 best-selling album in the country.
