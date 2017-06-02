Friday, 2 June 2017

Karlín Group and Horizon Holding to build 800 apartments in Prague

2 June 2017

Karlín Group and Horizon Holding are readying the new Zahálka residential quarter with 800 apartments in Prague. The apartments will be built on a brownfield near the Hodkovičky golf course and the main cycling path in Prague. The project will be carried out in cooperation with architectural studios Bevk Perovič Arhitekti (Slovenia), Under-Construction Architects (Czech Republic) and Yashar Architects (Izrael). Landscape architecture work will be handled by Atelier Flera. Construction work on phase 1 will commence in early 2018.