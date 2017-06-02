Karlín Group and Horizon Holding to build 800 apartments in Prague
Karlín Group and Horizon Holding are readying the new Zahálka residential quarter with 800 apartments in Prague. The apartments will be built on a brownfield near the Hodkovičky golf course and the main cycling path in Prague. The project will be carried out in cooperation with architectural studios Bevk Perovič Arhitekti (Slovenia), Under-Construction Architects (Czech Republic) and Yashar Architects (Izrael). Landscape architecture work will be handled by Atelier Flera. Construction work on phase 1 will commence in early 2018.
