Pirates launch their door-to-door election campaign
Prague, June 1 (CTK) - The Czech Pirate Party launched its door-to-door campaign for the October general election on Thursday and it plans to distribute 250,000 issues of the printed version of its Pirate Paper with its election programme in June, party spokesman Mikulas Ferjencik has told CTK.
The issue will mainly present the Pirates, their programme and philosophy, he added.
The Pirates promise to limit the electronic sales registration (EET) for tradespeople, halt the outflow of money to tax havens, facilitate the communication with authorities and lower labour tax.
The Pirate Party would like to gain at least 10 percent of the vote in the October general election, its leader Ivan Bartos said recently.
However, its current support is slightly under the 5-percent parliamentary threshold according to opinion polls.
The Pirates will spend some five million crowns on the election campaign, which is considerably less than the mainstream parties.
They rely on a door-to-door campaign and hope that the readers will spread their papers among other people, Ferjencik said.
The Pirate Party plans to publish the next issue of their paper with a considerably higher number of copies in the autumn, he added.
The Pirates have one senator and some representatives in regional and local authorities. They have failed to enter the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, so far.
The Pirates rule out their post-election cooperation with undemocratic parties, in particular the Communists (KSCM).
Their stance on the government ANO movement of Andrej Babis is not so clear. Bartos called it a strong leader's party. He, however, ruled out that the Pirates would support a government whose members had been entangled in corruption scandals in the past.
