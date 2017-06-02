Friday, 2 June 2017

Siemens opens new construction design office in Plzeň

CIA News |
2 June 2017

Siemens ČR opened on June 1, 2017, a new Engineering design office of its Mobility division in Plzeň. The new facility supplements the Engineering units in Prague and Ostrava. The new office will focus on electrotechnics for railroad vehicle projects. It will use teams for long-distant transport and city transport from the electric integration department. The branch’s capacity is planned at 30 employees. This will be the 9th Siemens unit in CR focusing on research and development in CR.