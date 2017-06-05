Agrofert concern generated CZK 7.78bn in profits
The AGROFERT concern has posted CZK 155.3bn in consolidated revenues from the sale of goods, products and services for 2016. In 2015 they had totaled CZK 165.9bn. Its consolidated profits totaled CZK 7.78bn, down from CZK 8.61bn in 2015. Its EBITDA fell to CZK 14.71bn from CZK 15.98bn. The main reasons for the drop are the poorer results of companies from the chemical segment in the area of manure production and a drop in commodity prices. Development and renewal investments into the concern’s long-term material assets totaled CZK 17.1bn. Agricultural companies invested a total of CZK 300m into the purchase of land and they currently farm 119,00 hectares in the country.
Source: www.cianews.cz
