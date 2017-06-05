Chamber head calls for intelligence services cooperation
Prague, June 4 (CTK) - Closer cooperation of intelligence services and prevention are the only defence against terrorist attacks as the latest in London on Saturday night, Chamber of Deputies chairman Jan Hamacek (CSSD) said in the Duel TV debate today.
Opposition TOP 09 chairman Miroslav Kalousek said it was not sufficient just to monitor risk persons, but that the epicentres of radicalisation must be destroyed as well.
Seven people died in the attacks by a van and knives in the centre of London on Saturday night and 48 were hospitalised with injuries.
Hamacek condemned the attacks. He said their aim was to frighten citizens and harm their trust in politicians, police and rescuers.
"The only defence is an even higher level of cooperation between intelligence services and a higher prevention level," Hamacek said.
He, however, admitted that it was hard to prevent such acts.
He added that groups behind that were financing and organising such terrorist attacks must be sought and found.
"The aim is to make the Western society uncertain, push people under pressure to make them fear in their own homes," Hamacek said.
It is better to be alert and report even seemingly suspicious matters or behaviour than to overlook something serious, he added.
Kalousek said the security situation was changing and the world would never be as safe as it used to be.
"We are simply in the middle of a hybrid war. It does not suffice to only monitor risk persons, but the epicentres of radicalisation must be watched and destroyed," he said.
One measure will not bring results, Kalousek said.
"There must be a series of measures based on the destruction of these epicentres promoting radicalisation and work with the socially deprived diasporas," he said.
Kalousek refused to recommend whether security measures should be tightened in the Czech Republic or not.
"I will leave this up to experts. Fears and alertness are rightful. But we must not let them terrify us since this is the aim of these attacks," he added.
