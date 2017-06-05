GDP increased by 2.9 % y/y in 1Q
GDP adjusted for price effects and seasonality increased 1.3 % q/q in 1Q 2017. This is based on data from the Czech Statistical Office (ÈSÚ), according to which the economy grew at the fastest q/q rate of the past two years. GDP grew a real 2.9 % y/y. On the demand side growth was supported in 1Q especially by foreign countries. Expenditures for final household consumption were up 0.5 % q/q and 2.8 % y/y. Expenditures for final consumption of government institutions increased 1.4 % q/q and 2.4 % y/y. In a y/y comparison, investment activity was 0.6 % lower.
Source: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
