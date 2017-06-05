Tuesday, 6 June 2017

GDP increased by 2.9 % y/y in 1Q

CIA News |
5 June 2017

GDP adjusted for price effects and seasonality increased 1.3 % q/q in 1Q 2017. This is based on data from the Czech Statistical Office (ÈSÚ), according to which the economy grew at the fastest q/q rate of the past two years. GDP grew a real 2.9 % y/y. On the demand side growth was supported in 1Q especially by foreign countries. Expenditures for final household consumption were up 0.5 % q/q and 2.8 % y/y. Expenditures for final consumption of government institutions increased 1.4 % q/q and 2.4 % y/y. In a y/y comparison, investment activity was 0.6 % lower.

Source: www.cianews.cz