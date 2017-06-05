Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Rossman planning investment worth CZK 100m

5 June 2017

Drugstore chain ROSSMANN plans to open three to five new stores in 2017. It will invest more than CZK 100m into expansion and reconstruction. This was stated for ÈIANEWS by communications manager Olga Stanley, who added that the stores will continue to measure 450 to 550 m2, there are no plans to open smaller ones. ROSSMANN will also continue to install efficient equipment, primarily lighting. It is only just preparing further technological changes along with the launch of its e-shop.

