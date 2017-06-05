Rossman planning investment worth CZK 100m
Drugstore chain ROSSMANN plans to open three to five new stores in 2017. It will invest more than CZK 100m into expansion and reconstruction. This was stated for ÈIANEWS by communications manager Olga Stanley, who added that the stores will continue to measure 450 to 550 m2, there are no plans to open smaller ones. ROSSMANN will also continue to install efficient equipment, primarily lighting. It is only just preparing further technological changes along with the launch of its e-shop.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.