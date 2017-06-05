Zeman sends condolences to British Queen over London attacks
Prague, June 4 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman felt sorrow at the reports on two terrorist attacks in London on Saturday night and he offered his condolences to British Queen Elizabeth II in reaction to them yesterday.
He wrote to the Queen that he deeply regretted that her homeland had to face another terrible trial soon after the terrorist attacks in Manchester.
Zeman appreciated the professional approach of the police and both the serenity and resolution of British citizens.
He says there is no other choice, but to fight terrorism hard and that the Czech Republic fully remains Britain's ally in this fight.
Zeman also expressed condolences to the victims' families.
Czech politicians have condemned the terrorist attacks in London as atrocious, merciless and unexcusable since the morning.
On behalf of the whole government, Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka (Social Democrats, CSSD) expressed on Twitter strong support for Britain in its fight with terrorism today.
Seven people died in the attacks in the centre of London on Saturday night and 48 were hospitalised with injuries. A number of other people suffered light injuries and were treated on the spot.
Four French citizens were wounded in the attack, one of them seriously, along with one Australian and two citizens of New Zealand.
No Czechs have been reported among the victims and the injured, the Foreign Ministry said. However, it cannot be ruled out yet.
The attack occurred on the bridge across the Thames River and in the nearby Borough Market neighbourhood. A white van drove into pedestrians on the bridge in a high speed. Then the attackers continued to Borough Market full of restaurants and bars. They got out and started attacking people with knives. The police killed all the three terrorists.
