Activists protest in Prague against Trump's climate change stance
Prague,June 5 (CTK) - Greenpeace activists protested against U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement outside the U.S. embassy today and they also called on Czech lawmakers to pass the document.
The process of ratification of the agreement has been drawn out in the Chamber of Deputies.
Five activists wearing Trump's masks were sitting on toilets with their trousers pulled down. Standing behind them, other activists held a poster reading "Give a shit about climate change."
The event continued for about a quarter hour. Police were looking on.
"Since President Trump announced his intention to withdraw from the climate agreement, he has met with criticism on all sides. Today, it is already clear that practically all with the exception of Trump will continue working for easing climate change whatever the American President may think of them," Lukas Hrabek, spokesman for the movement, said.
The agreement was signed by representatives of almost 200 countries in Paris in December 2015. It took effect last November.
According to it, warming is to keep below 2 degrees Celsius, the best being 1.5 degrees against the pre-industrial era.
The signatories pledged to further markedly limit emissions, particularly of carbon dioxide. The Paris deal replaces Kyoto Protocol of 1997.
The Czech Chamber of Deputies debated it for the fourth time in early March. The lawmakers mainly had disputes about the binding character and consequences of the agreement.
The deputies also quarrelled about whether the growing temperatures in the past years really amounts to global warming and whether they are caused by the emissions of greenhouse gases.
Supporters of the document say it does not exceed the Czech Republic's existing commitments.
The Senate approved its ratification in April.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.