American Centre in Prague holds conversation evenings
Prague, June 4 (CTK) - The American Center in Prague organises conversation evenings called "Coffee with American English" every month for the public to practise English in an informal debate with the U.S embassy's employees and other interesting guests, center director Anthony M. Jones has told CTK.
Some 20 people usually attend such evenings that have been held for five years already, always on Tuesdays. People often come repeatedly, Jones said.
Various guests take part in the evenings, sometimes diplomats or military officers who secure the protection of the U.S. embassy. The visitors get a chance to have a chat with the guests, ask them various questions and thereby improve their English proficiency, Jones said.
This week, the American Center welcomed members of the United States Marine Corps at the conversion evening during which some of them described their demanding physical as well as psychological training.
Czech pensioners, students, teachers and a software firm expert attended the round-table debate. They asked about current problems in international politics and new U.S. president Donald Trump's steps in office. The soldiers answered the latter questions about "their boss" in a strictly diplomatic manner.
This is the supreme commander of armed forces, they said.
The one-hour conversation also touched upon films, Czech landscape and cuisine. When it came to the last topic, the Americans mainly praised Czech beer in combination with goulash.
