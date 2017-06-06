Britain thanks Czechs for solidarity after attacks
Prague, June 5 (CTK) - Britain is grateful to Czechs for their solidarity and support they expressed after the terrorist attack in London last Saturday, the British Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Jan Thompson, told CTK today.
The flags on the seat of the British embassy in Prague are at half mast in memory of the victims of the murderous attack, which claimed seven lives.
The embassy does not plan to display books of condolences like after the recent terrorist attack in Manchester so far.
Thompson wrote in a statement sent to CTK that the British authorities are investigating the attack as an act of terrorism and that the investigation continues quickly.
The authorities can confirm that the recent attacks are not connected in one network, but they have one thing in common - the criminal ideology of Islamic extremism that is sowing hatred, Thompson said.
She also joined the statement by British Prime Minister Theresa May saying "a review of counter-terrorism strategy" would be one of the reactions to the series of attacks.
British people will keep living normally and will not allow terrorists to divide them and restrict the British values, Thompson wrote.
On behalf of Britain, she thanked for the expressions of solidarity and support from many friends in the Czech Republic.
Czechs are expressing solidarity with Britain by e-mails and on social networks, the British embassy said.
Seven people died in the attacks by a van and knives in the centre of London on Saturday night and almost 50 were hospitalised with injuries.
No Czech citizens are reported among the victims.
The attack occurred on London Bridge and in the nearby Borough Market neighbourhood. A van drove into pedestrians on the bridge at a high speed. Then the attackers continued to Borough Market full of restaurants and bars where they got out and started attacking people with knives. The police killed all the three terrorists.
Czech politicians, including President Milos Zeman and PM Bohuslav Sobotka, condemned the terrorist attacks and offered their condolences to the victims' families on Sunday.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.