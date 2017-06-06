Wednesday, 7 June 2017

LaSalle: LaVA acquires River Garden I for EUR 57m

LaSalle Investment Management has acquired the River Garden I administrative complex in Prague-Karlín for EUR 57m, based on authorisation from LaVA. Slovak IAD Investments was the seller. The project is LaVA’s first acquisition in the Czech Republic. The total area to let reached 19,200 m2. The facility consists of 16,593 m2 of A class office space on eight floors, plus retail and storage space. LaVA is a discretion mandate formed by LaSalle and a client for joint value-add investments around Europe. Capital allocation totals EUR 300m.

