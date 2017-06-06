Next Prague Quadriennial to be held in 2019
Prague, June 5 (CTK) - The 14th Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space (PQ), the largest show of scenography and theatre space in the world, will be held at the Exhibition Grounds in Prague and in other places on June 6-16, 2019, organisers told journalists today.
Imagination, Transformations and Reflexion will be the topics of the show.
The PQ will also offer three competitive exhibitions: of countries and regions, theatre architecture and space and student works.
The final form of the Czech exhibition will be determined by a tender of the Culture Ministry, to be finished on October 31, 2017.
"The event was held previously at the Exhibition Grounds in 2007. There is the advantage that the participants will meet there," new artistic director Marketa Fantova said.
Along with the official appeal to present application forms for all participating countries, the organisational team unveiled the concept of the next PQ, which is inspired by the form of the main prize for the best exhibition.
"The golden triga is a metaphor of the interconnection of three forces. It highlights the importance of cooperation. By connecting various capabilities and talents it brings about the results an individual could hardly achieve," Fantova said.
"Three horses mean three stages of the life: the wild youth, the experienced maturity and wise old age," she added.
Although there are two years left before the PQ 2019, this October it will be remembered by the symposium Porous Border staged in the New Building of the National Museum.
This will be the culmination of the 50th anniversary of the PQ whose history started to be written in 1967.
Along with a look back at the past five decades, it will inform the curators of the countries and regions, professionals from the sphere of performing arts, teachers and theoreticians on the concept and space of the forthcoming PQ.
The PQ is staged by the Culture Ministry and organised by the Arts and Theatre Institute. Its head Pavla Petrova is the PQ general director.
"Once in four years, national exhibitions introduce scenographic trends of their countries at the show. Czech artists have also excelled. In 1999, the Golden Triga was gained by the exhibition of Simon Caban and Simona Rybakova," Fantova said.
"The artists who will present their projects for the next PQ should include in them the topics Imagination, Transformations and Reflexion," she added.
The contenders are not constrained when it comes to the chosen technologies and other parametres, Fantova said.
The 13th PQ was held in 40 places between the Old Town Square, the National Theatre and Charles Bridge in Prague two years ago.
Artists from 78 countries prepared tens of exhibitions, seen by over 100,000 viewers.
