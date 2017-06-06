Prague Slovaks protesting against corruption in Slovakia
Prague, June 5 (CTK) - Roughly 100 Slovaks protested against corruption in Slovakia outside its embassy in Prague today, demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak, police chief Tibor Gaspar and head of the Special Prosecutor's Office Dusan Kovacik.
They also demanded a thorough investigation into some suspected corruption cases.
A petition was presented at the rally. It wants the lawmakers to observe the demands. So far, it has been signed by around 13,000 people, while 100,000 signatures are needed.
The rally was to support similar protests held in Bratislava and Kosice, east Slovakia.
According to the organisers, Slovakia is facing a tremendous problem because the public does not trust state institutions and mainstream parties.
Activist Samuel Zubo said in his speech politicians were robbing the state.
He said the Interior Ministry and police were paralysed, while it was their main target to sweep the cases under the carpet so that they were not investigated.
The rally was mainly attended by young Slovaks who live in Prague.
During the speeches, they were chanting "We Do Care," waving the banners against corruption such as "Corruption Robs You, Too," "Decency Cannot Be Bought" and "If You Are a Decent Man, Resign," asking Kalinak to step down.
The organisers demanded a thorough investigation into the Gorilla affair concerning suspected corruption of politicians and senior state officials by the Penta financial group in 2005-06.
Penta has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
The protesters also demanded an investigation into the case called after businessman Ladislav Basternak who was accused of tax evasion.
Basternak has been in the limelight also in connection with his business activities with Kalinak (Prime Minister Robert Fico's Smer-SD).
Fico, for his part, leased a luxury flat in a prestigious Bratislava neighbourhood from Basternak.
