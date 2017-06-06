Wednesday, 7 June 2017

SDA: Passenger car registrations up 10.04% in 5M 2017

CIA News |
6 June 2017

New passenger car registrations in the Czech Republic grew by 10.04% y/y to 117,817 in 5M 2017. Registrations in May alone totalled 27,009, an all-time high for one month. ŠKODA was the most popular brand with 36,681 registrations (31.13% market share). It was followed followed by Volkswagen (12,906; 10.95%), Hyundai (8,390; 7.12%), Ford (7,299; 6.19%), Dacia (5,895; 5.00%), Renault (4,698; 3.98%), Kia (3,921; 3.32%), Peugeot (3,893; 3.30%), Mercedes-Benz (3,708; 3.14%) and Seat (3,637; 3.08%). The data were made public by the Car Importers Association (SDA).

Source: www.cianews.cz