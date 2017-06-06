Total assets of PPF Group exceed EUR 27bn
According to IFRS, PPF Group generated net profit of EUR 1.1nm as of December 31, 2016. One-off transactions accounted for more than one third of the profit. Total assets exceeded EUR 27bn, an increase by 25% year on year. Shareholders’ equity rose from EUR 5.2bn to EUR 6.4bn. CFO Kateřina Jirásková said the rise was to be attributed to the Home Credit expansion in Asia and stabilisation on the Russian market. Czech assets of PPF Banka and Air Bank and CETIN have also posted positive results. PPF invests in a host of industries from banking and finances over telecommunications, biotechnologies, insurance, property to agriculture.
Source: www.cianews.cz
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
