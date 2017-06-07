ČEZ acquires 9 wind parks in France from ABO Wind
Utility ČEZ Group has expanded to the French renewables market through the acquisition of nine wind parks from German ABO Wind. The locations in six regions in France are in advanced development phase. Up to 100 MW of installed output may be built in the locations within five years. The power plants have secured operating support – guaranteed buyout price for 15 years. ČEZ is currently running wind parks with aggregate installed output exceeding 700 MW in Europe.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.