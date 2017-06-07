Wednesday, 7 June 2017

ČEZ acquires 9 wind parks in France from ABO Wind

7 June 2017

Utility ČEZ Group has expanded to the French renewables market through the acquisition of nine wind parks from German ABO Wind. The locations in six regions in France are in advanced development phase. Up to 100 MW of installed output may be built in the locations within five years. The power plants have secured operating support – guaranteed buyout price for 15 years. ČEZ is currently running wind parks with aggregate installed output exceeding 700 MW in Europe.

