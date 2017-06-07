ČR to have diplomat for defence cooperation in Israel
Tel Aviv/Prague, June 6 (CTK) - The Czech Republic will install a diplomat in charge of Israeli-Czech defence cooperation at its embassy in Tel Aviv, the Czech Foreign Ministry told CTK today, confirming the information Deputy Defence Minister Tomas Kuchta gave to The Jerusalem Post daily.
Kuchta is attending the three-day 8th ISDEF military technology trade fair that started in Tel Aviv today.
He said the establishment of the new post will improve the mutual knowledge of companies operating in the armament defence industry.
Kuchta also told The Jerusalem Post that the Czech diplomat's mission is a part of a pilot project to be launched in August.
The Czechs have chosen Israel because it is the best possible partner for cooperation in defence and the defence industry, he said.
The Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Irena Valentova, confirmed that the ministry and the Defence Ministry have been discussing the establishment of the post of a defence-industrial diplomat at the embassy in Tel Aviv.
The Jerusalem Post wrote that the Czech Republic is about to sign contracts for a supply of Israeli radars to the Czech military.
The new 3D radars, MADRs, which Israel uses to protect its towns against Palestinian missiles, are to replace the Czech military's outdated Soviet-made radars and secure the Czech soldiers' control of the situation in the altitudes from 100 to 3,000 metres.
The Czechs are to receive the first MADR radars in 2019. The supply is to be completed in 2021 at the latest, Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky said last December.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.