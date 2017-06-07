Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Aero to deliver cockpits for Black Hawk until 2023

7 June 2017

Aero Vodochody has prolonged its contract with Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, member of Lockheed Martin group, for Black Hawk helicopters. Aero Vodochody will produce the helicopters at least until 2023. Aero Vodochody has been manufacturing fully equipped cockpits for UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter since 2011. The company has delivered totally 240 helicopters to the client until the end of May 2017. Aero and Sikorsky cooperate also on the S-76 civilian helicopter.

