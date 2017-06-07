Aero to deliver cockpits for Black Hawk until 2023
Aero Vodochody has prolonged its contract with Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, member of Lockheed Martin group, for Black Hawk helicopters. Aero Vodochody will produce the helicopters at least until 2023. Aero Vodochody has been manufacturing fully equipped cockpits for UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter since 2011. The company has delivered totally 240 helicopters to the client until the end of May 2017. Aero and Sikorsky cooperate also on the S-76 civilian helicopter.
Source: www.cianews.cz
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague #25 Monday June 5th (Holešovice)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague #25 (05.06.2017)! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.