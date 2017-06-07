Bolt to run 100 metres at Czech Golden Spike meet again
Ostrava, North Moravia, June 6 (CTK) - Outstanding Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, 30, will take part in the forthcoming Golden Spike meet in Ostrava for the ninth time and he will run the 100 metre race, the organisers told reporters today.
The 56th Golden Spike IAAF World Challenge will take place in Ostrava on Wednesday, June 28.
This will be the first race in Europe this season in which Bolt, who plans to end his career at the World Championships in London, will run.
Bolt holds the 100 metres and 200 metres world records. He has won eight Olympic gold medals.
Bolt ran at the Golden Spike for the first time in 2006 at the age of 19 when he won a 200-metre race.
He ran 100 metres four times. He achieved his best time of 9.77 seconds in 2009.
He also ran 200 metres three times and and 300 metres once in Ostrava. He always won.
