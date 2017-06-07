Court upholds life sentence for murderer of taxi drivers
Prague, June 6 (CTK) - The Prague High Court upheld the life sentence given to David Virgulak for the murders of three taxi drivers today.
According to the verdict, Virgulak shot the three randomly chosen men dead in Prague in order to gain money for drugs.
Virgulak, 36, denies the charges.
The High Court rejected his appeal since "it is indisputable and unquestionable that exactly the defendant David Virgulak is the perpetrator of the crimes," court panel chairman Martin Zelenka said.
The first taxi driver was killed in January 2014, the two others during one night in April of the same year.
Virgulak always stopped a taxi and had himself taken to a remote place, where he shot the driver dead and robbed him. He always returned to Prague centre with the car and parked it there.
The major evidence against Virgulak were his scent traces in the murdered taxi drivers' cars. Besides, all three murders were committed by the same type of firearm, which the police did not find, however.
Virgulak, who was convicted of theft 20 times in the past, had also a wallet of one of the victims. He defended himself saying he had found it.
"The combination of two fundamental pieces of evidence - the number of scent traces found on the scenes of all three crimes and the finding of the wallet of the victim shortly after the act clearly prove the defendant guilty of the murders," Zelenka said.
Without Virgulak, 48 convicts, including three women, are serving their life sentence in Czech prisons.
