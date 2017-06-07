Football association head Pelta resigns over fraud charges
Prague, June 6 (CTK) - Czech Football Association (FACR) head Miroslav Pelta sent his resignation to his lawyer Bronislav Serak from the custody prison where he is facing accusations of subsidy frauds today.
Current FACR deputy chairmen Roman Berbr and Zdenek Zlamal will be heading the FACR until its extraordinary general assembly.
Since no new FACR chairman arose from the Friday general assembly, Pelta kept the post.
Due to the situation, he decided to step down.
"Pelta waited for the results of the general assembly. Since it did not elect his successor, he decided to tender his resignation," the server iSport.cz quoted him as saying.
"This changes nothing in his pleading innocent," Serak said.
"Pelta's holding the post ought to have ended by the election of the new chairman at the Friday FACR general assembly. Since this failed to happen, the FACR considers Pelta's resignation a logical step before important talks with sponsors and partners it also fully respects," the FACR said in its press release.
Pelta, 52, headed the FACR from 2011. At first, he was the only candidate for the post of FACR chairman, but he withdrew his bid after he was detained by the police in early May.
Pelta, Simona Kratochvilova, former education, youth and sports deputy minister, and Zdenek Briza, former head of the Education, Youth and Sports Ministry's department, are facing abuse of power and breach of trust accusations.
Due to the scandal, Education Katerina Valachova (Social Democrats, CSSD) has resigned.
