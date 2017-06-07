Wednesday, 7 June 2017

HK ČR: Adoption of the euro is not topical for most companies in ČR

7 June 2017

A total of 76 % of companies in the Czech Republic are not convinced that the question of euro adoption is so topical that the next government would set a fixed future date for its adoption early during its mandate. This is according to an opinion poll among entrepreneurs, which has been carried out by the Chamber of Commerce of the Czech Republic (HK ČR). 24 % of the respondents were clearly for an early setting of a fixed date for accession to the Eurozone. 313 small and medium entrepreneurial subjects with a turnover of even more than CZK 1bn participated in the opinion poll.

